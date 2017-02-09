Real-Goalie schiesst Journalist ab

Ein BBC-Reporter filmte das Training von Real Madrid. Darauf zeigte Keylor Navas, was er davon hielt.

Jubel über einen Volltreffer: Keylor Navas (rechts) trifft einen Sportreporter.

Jubel über einen Volltreffer: Keylor Navas (rechts) trifft einen Sportreporter. Bild: Keystone

Die Beziehung zwischen Sportlern und Journalisten ist nicht immer einfach. Mal fühlen sich die Profis ungerecht behandelt, dann ärgern sich die Reporter, wenn sie von den Stars ignoriert werden.

Über Letzteres nicht beklagen konnte sich der Kollege von der BBC. Während er ein Training von Real Madrid mit seinem Handy filmte, zog er zuerst immerhin die Aufmerksamkeit von Keylor Navas auf sich. Der Costa-Ricaner hatte aber scheinbar wenig Lust auf einen Videodreh und beendete die Übung mit einem sensationell präzisen Schuss.

Immerhin: Die BBC nahm die Aktion mit Humor, twitterte das Video und den Kommentar: «Danke dafür, Keylor Navas.» Ausserdem soll das Handy des Reporters keinen Schaden davongetragen haben. (fas)

Erstellt: 09.02.2017, 15:43 Uhr

Artikel zum Thema

Ein Fehlschuss, der Real und Barça freut

Sevillas Samir Nasri verschiesst einen Elfmeter und verschenkt so wichtige Punkte im Titelrennen. Mehr...

Zwangspause für Real – Heimsieg für Barça

Real Madrid kommt an diesem Wochenende zu einer ungewollten Spielpause. Barcelona erfüllt gegen Athletic Bilbao die Pflicht. Mehr...

Primera Division

21. Runde

03.02.Deportivo La Coruna - Real Betis- : -
04.02.Malaga - Espanyol0 : 1
04.02.Barcelona - Athletic Bilbao3 : 0
04.02.Atletico Madrid - Leganes2 : 0
04.02.Valencia - Eibar0 : 4
05.02.Sevilla - FC Villarreal0 : 0
05.02.Sporting Gijon - Alaves2 : 4
05.02.San Sebastian - Osasuna Pamplona3 : 2
05.02.Celta Vigo - Real Madrid- : -
06.02.Granada - Las Palmas1 : 0
Stand: 06.02.2017 22:39

Rangliste

NameSpSUNG:EP
1.Real Madrid19144151:1746
2.Barcelona21136255:1845
3.Sevilla21134443:2843
4.Atletico Madrid21116436:1639
5.San Sebastian21122734:3038
6.FC Villarreal2198428:1435
7.Eibar2195732:2932
8.Espanyol2188529:2732
9.Athletic Bilbao2195726:2532
10.Celta Vigo2093831:3330
11.Las Palmas2177731:3228
12.Alaves2169621:2227
13.Real Betis2065921:3123
14.Malaga2157928:3522
15.Deportivo La Coruna2047925:3219
16.Valencia20541129:4019
17.Leganes21461115:3518
18.Sporting Gijon21341422:4313
19.Granada21271217:4413
20.Osasuna Pamplona21171323:4610
Stand: 06.02.2017 22:40

22. Runde

10.02.Espanyol - San Sebastian- : -
11.02.Real Betis - Valencia- : -
11.02.Alaves - Barcelona- : -
11.02.Athletic Bilbao - Deportivo La Coruna- : -
11.02.Osasuna Pamplona - Real Madrid- : -
12.02.FC Villarreal - Malaga- : -
12.02.Leganes - Sporting Gijon- : -
12.02.Las Palmas - Sevilla- : -
12.02.Atletico Madrid - Celta Vigo- : -
13.02.Eibar - Granada- : -

