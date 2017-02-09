Real-Goalie schiesst Journalist ab

Die Beziehung zwischen Sportlern und Journalisten ist nicht immer einfach. Mal fühlen sich die Profis ungerecht behandelt, dann ärgern sich die Reporter, wenn sie von den Stars ignoriert werden.

Über Letzteres nicht beklagen konnte sich der Kollege von der BBC. Während er ein Training von Real Madrid mit seinem Handy filmte, zog er zuerst immerhin die Aufmerksamkeit von Keylor Navas auf sich. Der Costa-Ricaner hatte aber scheinbar wenig Lust auf einen Videodreh und beendete die Übung mit einem sensationell präzisen Schuss.

Thanks for this, @NavasKeylor! ????

pic.twitter.com/OJB0cwp7j5