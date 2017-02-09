Real-Goalie schiesst Journalisten ab
Ein BBC-Reporter filmte das Training von Real Madrid. Darauf zeigte Keylor Navas, was er davon hielt.
Die Beziehung zwischen Sportlern und Journalisten ist nicht immer einfach. Mal fühlen sich die Profis ungerecht behandelt, dann ärgern sich die Reporter, wenn sie von den Stars ignoriert werden.
Über Letzteres nicht beklagen konnte sich der Kollege von der BBC. Während er ein Training von Real Madrid mit seinem Handy filmte, zog er zuerst immerhin die Aufmerksamkeit von Keylor Navas auf sich. Der Costa-Ricaner hatte aber scheinbar wenig Lust auf einen Videodreh und beendete die Übung mit einem sensationell präzisen Schuss.
Thanks for this, @NavasKeylor! ????— BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) 8. Februar 2017
Download our Podcast of the Week: https://t.co/PauQlYvUDF pic.twitter.com/OJB0cwp7j5
Immerhin: Die BBC nahm die Aktion mit Humor, twitterte das Video und den Kommentar: «Danke dafür, Keylor Navas.» Ausserdem soll das Handy des Reporters keinen Schaden davongetragen haben. (fas)
Erstellt: 09.02.2017, 15:43 Uhr
