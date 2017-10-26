Hingis' emotionale Botschaft an ihre Fans

23 Jahre sind seit Martina Hingis' erstem Auftritt auf der WTA-Tour in Zürich vergangen. Nun, nach unzähligen Erfolgen im Einzel und später im Doppel tritt sie zurück vom Tennis.

Zeit sich von den Fans zu verabschieden. Kurz nach der Bekanntgabe des Rücktritts veröffentlicht Hingis über das soziale Netzwerk Instagram eine lange emotionale Abschiedsbotschaft für ihre Fans.

Es sei schwierig zu glauben, dass es fast genau 23 Jahre her ist, seitdem sie ihre Debüt gab, schreibt die 37-Jährige. Gleichzeitig bedankt sie sich bei ihren Sponsoren, Partnern und Mitspielern, vor allem aber ihrer Mutter, die ihr «dieses schöne Spiel beigebracht hatte.»

Fans zeigen sich emotional

Auch dem Rest ihrer Familie sei sie dankbar, ihren Freunden, ihrem Team, dafür, dass sie sie stets motiviert und inspiriert hatten. Und – last but not least – ihren Fans: «Ihr wart da, um mich zu unterstützen und aufzubauen in harten Zeiten und um mit mir meine Erfolge zu feiern. Ihr und die Liebe zum Spiel, wart das, was mich immer wieder zurückkommen liess.»

Die schöne Botschaft von Hingis geht an ihren Fans nicht spurlos vorbei, einige lassen ihren Emotionen in den Kommentaren freien Lauf. 450 sind es in nur drei Stunden. Glückwünsche, traurige Emoticons und Danksagungen aus aller Welt, in vielen verschiedenen Sprachen. Nicht wenige schreiben sogar: «Wegen dir wurde ich ein Tennis-Fan.»

So traurig die Fans von Hingis auch sind, sie werden ihr Idol auch nach ihrem Rücktritt wieder zu sehen bekommen. Das kündigt sie zumindest auf Instagram an: «Wie die Geschichte gezeigt hat, kann ich nicht lange weg sein vom Tennis. Das Beste kommt noch.» (mro)