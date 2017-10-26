Hingis' emotionale Botschaft an ihre Fans
Über die sozialen Medien wendet sich Martina Hingis an ihre Supporter – und bedankt sich dabei bei allen, die Teil ihrer Karriere waren.
23 Jahre sind seit Martina Hingis' erstem Auftritt auf der WTA-Tour in Zürich vergangen. Nun, nach unzähligen Erfolgen im Einzel und später im Doppel tritt sie zurück vom Tennis.
Zeit sich von den Fans zu verabschieden. Kurz nach der Bekanntgabe des Rücktritts veröffentlicht Hingis über das soziale Netzwerk Instagram eine lange emotionale Abschiedsbotschaft für ihre Fans.
Hi Everyone! Now that the cat is out of the bag, here we are for the third, and final time. Looking back now, it's hard to believe that almost exactly 23 years ago I made my professional debut. The years that followed have been some of the most rewarding years of my life, both personally and professionally, but I believe the time has come for me to retire, which I will be doing after my last match here in Singapore. I feel very lucky to have been given the opportunity to play this wonderful sport for so many years. Tennis has always been my passion and I am extremely thankful for all the challenges, opportunities, partnerships and friendships it's given me. I am especially grateful for all the support from my mom who has taught me this beautiful game. Thanks to all the sponsors, partners, fellow players, and everyone else that helps make our hectic life on tour easier. Thank you to my team, friends and family for continuously motivating and inspiring me. And of course thank you to all my fans - you were there to support and lift me up in hard times and celebrated alongside me in days of triumph. You, and the love for the game, is what kept me coming back all those years! This isn't a goodbye. As history shows, I haven't been able to stay away from tennis for long in the past, and I am looking forward to seeing what new opportunities and challenges lie ahead of me. I believe the best is yet to come and will continue to share my experiences with you! With love and appreciation, your Martina ?
Es sei schwierig zu glauben, dass es fast genau 23 Jahre her ist, seitdem sie ihre Debüt gab, schreibt die 37-Jährige. Gleichzeitig bedankt sie sich bei ihren Sponsoren, Partnern und Mitspielern, vor allem aber ihrer Mutter, die ihr «dieses schöne Spiel beigebracht hatte.»
Fans zeigen sich emotional
Auch dem Rest ihrer Familie sei sie dankbar, ihren Freunden, ihrem Team, dafür, dass sie sie stets motiviert und inspiriert hatten. Und – last but not least – ihren Fans: «Ihr wart da, um mich zu unterstützen und aufzubauen in harten Zeiten und um mit mir meine Erfolge zu feiern. Ihr und die Liebe zum Spiel, wart das, was mich immer wieder zurückkommen liess.»
Die schöne Botschaft von Hingis geht an ihren Fans nicht spurlos vorbei, einige lassen ihren Emotionen in den Kommentaren freien Lauf. 450 sind es in nur drei Stunden. Glückwünsche, traurige Emoticons und Danksagungen aus aller Welt, in vielen verschiedenen Sprachen. Nicht wenige schreiben sogar: «Wegen dir wurde ich ein Tennis-Fan.»
So traurig die Fans von Hingis auch sind, sie werden ihr Idol auch nach ihrem Rücktritt wieder zu sehen bekommen. Das kündigt sie zumindest auf Instagram an: «Wie die Geschichte gezeigt hat, kann ich nicht lange weg sein vom Tennis. Das Beste kommt noch.» (mro)
Erstellt: 26.10.2017, 20:54 Uhr
